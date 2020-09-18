Canada Extends 'Non-Essential' Travel Ban With US Until October 21 - Minister

Canada has extended border restrictions that limit the so-called "non-essential" travel from the United States until October 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Canada has extended border restrictions that limit the so-called "non-essential" travel from the United States until October 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Friday.

"We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until October 21st, 2020," Blair said via Twitter.

While the measure has proven to be popular among polled Canadians, others, including parliamentarians, say that the restrictions go too far and are leaving entire families separated.

The news comes amid a spike in Canadian novel coronavirus infections. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam has said that the national spike in cases could jeopardize the country's ability to keep the spread of the virus at "manageable levels."

As of Friday, the number of novel coronavirus cases in Canada has surpassed 141,000 with 9,200 virus-related fatalities, government data revealed.