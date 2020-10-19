UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Extends Non-Essential Travel Ban With US Until November 21 - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 08:15 PM

Canada Extends Non-Essential Travel Ban With US Until November 21 - Minister

Canada has extended border restrictions that limit the so-called non-essential travel from the United States through November 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Canada has extended border restrictions that limit the so-called non-essential travel from the United States through November 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Monday.

"We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until November 21, 2020," Blair said via Twitter.

Related Topics

Canada Twitter United States November Border 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Energy Hall at WETEX 2020 &amp; DSS shows global p ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves Resolution endorsing Abraham ..

34 minutes ago

Faculty of KMDC to be completed soon: Shallwani

4 minutes ago

Rouhani Says Iran Ready to Supply Afghanistan With ..

4 minutes ago

Benazir case: Lahore High Court adjourns appeals

4 minutes ago

Energy Investment to Fall by 18-20% in 2020 Due to ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.