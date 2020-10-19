Canada Extends Non-Essential Travel Ban With US Until November 21 - Minister

Canada has extended border restrictions that limit the so-called non-essential travel from the United States through November 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Canada has extended border restrictions that limit the so-called non-essential travel from the United States through November 21 amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Monday.

"We are extending non-essential travel restrictions with the United States until November 21, 2020," Blair said via Twitter.