Canada Extends Tariff Waiver On Ukrainian Goods Until June 2024 - Freeland

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Canada has extended the tariff waiver on Ukrainian goods by one year, the Office of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday.

"The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, today announced that Canada will extend the Ukraine Goods Remission Order until June 9, 2024. This will ensure the continued tariff-free import of Ukrainian goods to Canada, including steel and in-quota supply-managed goods," Freeland's office said in a statement.

The decision builds on the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement (CUFTA) and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's commitment to modernizing the deal, the statement added.

Since CUFTA came into force in 2017, 99.9% of imports from Ukraine, including fish, seafood, sunflower oil, as well as the same portion of the country's agricultural and manufactured products have been exempted from tariffs.

The temporary duty relief on Ukrainian goods is part of Canada's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and democracy, the statement noted.

First introduced on June 9, 2022, Ukraine Goods Remission Order is aimed at supporting the Ukrainian economy amid Russia's special military operation by increasing its exports to Canada.

