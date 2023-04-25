UrduPoint.com

Canada Extracts Diplomats From Sudan, Mulls Options To Evacuate Citizens - Defense Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Canada has extracted its diplomats from Khartoum and is reviewing options to evacuate Canadian citizens that remain in the conflict zone in Sudan, Canadian National Defense Minister Anita Anand said during a Senate hearing.

"Our diplomats have been extracted and are working from outside the country. And we are looking at every possible option, regarding the remaining Canadian citizens," Anand said on Monday.

Canada's national security team has been working all weekend and last week on ensuring that they are doing everything possible to help Canadians in Sudan and to address the situation on the ground in that country, Anand said.

The defense minister pointed out that Canada has temporarily suspended its operations in Sudan.

However, officials are in touch with Canadian citizens in Sudan and members of the armed forces in the region are working closely with allies and partners on options for evacuation assistance, Anand added.

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have agreed to a 72-hour ceasefire after approximately 600 people were killed in fighting between the two warring parties.

