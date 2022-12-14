Canada Eyes Net-Zero Emissions From On-Road Transportation by 2050 - Ministry

The Canadian government unveiled on Wednesday its Clean On-Road Transportation plan which eyes net-zero emissions from on-road transport by 2050

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) The Canadian government unveiled on Wednesday its Clean On-Road Transportation plan which eyes net-zero emissions from on-road transport by 2050.

"Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced the release of Canada's Action Plan for Clean On-Road Transportation ... Canada's Action Plan for Clean On-Road Transportation outlines the Government of Canada's plan to reduce emissions from on-road transportation, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050," Transport Canada said in a statement.

On an annual basis, the country will increase requirements toward achieving 100% light-duty zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035, including mandatory targets of at least 20% of all new light-duty vehicle sales by 2026 and at least 60% by 2030.

As for medium and heavy-duty, Canada wants 35% of such sales to be net-zero emission vehicles by 2030, while working on developing legislation to achieve the goal of 100% sales by 2040, according to the statement.

The transport sector is the second source of pollution in Canada.

The announcement comes in line with Canada's commitment under the Paris Climate Agreement and the goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.