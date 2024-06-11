Open Menu

Canada Faces Scourge Of Rising Car Thefts

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Canada faces scourge of rising car thefts

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Montreal-area resident Zachary Siciliani discovered recently that his car had simply disappeared -- likely in one of a rash of vehicle thefts in Canada.

The crime trend, which the Insurance Bureau of Canada has dubbed a "national crisis," has seen stolen vehicles shipped through the busy Port of Montreal to overseas car lots for sale.

Siciliani told AFP there was no trace of a break-in at the scene, so he thinks thieves probably used a device that intercepts and copies the frequency of electronic key fobs used to open a car's doors and start the engine, and just drove away with it.

"The advent of technology to start cars (has) provided a level of comfort for users and drivers of vehicles, but it also provided an avenue for organized crime groups to steal vehicles," Ontario Provincial Police detective Scott Wade told AFP.

Thousands of vehicles have been stolen in major cities in Quebec and Ontario -- the nation's two most populous provinces -- over the past several months.

Most of them end up in Africa, Asia, Europe and the middle East. A few have been found by police or intrepid owners using tracking sensors embedded in their cars or trucks.

According to the latest police figures, Montreal and Toronto are the most targeted.

In Toronto, thefts of cars and light trucks between 2021 and 2023 increased by 150 percent over the prior six years. In that same time span, thefts rose by 58 percent in Quebec and 48 percent in Ontario.

The cars were mostly stolen from driveways at night while their owners slept, but some were taken at gunpoint.

In one case, a tow truck operator in Ottawa was arrested for attempting to steal a vehicle parked on a downtown street in broad daylight.

Related Topics

Africa Police Technology Europe Canada Vehicles Vehicle Car Sale Ottawa Toronto Same Ontario Middle East From Asia

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

2 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

3 hours ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

3 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

3 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

3 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

10 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

13 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

21 hours ago

More Stories From World