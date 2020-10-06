Canada Failed Healthcare Workers, Mismanaged Pandemic by Ignoring SARS Lessons - Report

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Canadian officials failed healthcare workers and mismanaged the novel coronavirus pandemic response by ignoring lessons learned during the SARS pandemic in the early 2000s, the Canadian Federation of Nurses said in a report unveiled on Monday.

"In COVID-19, Canada is witnessing a systemic preventable failure to learn from the 2003 SARS outbreak. It is a failure to both adequately prepare and to urgently respond in a manner that is commensurate with the gravest public health emergency in a century," the report said.

The report says that Canadian officials did not respond to the pandemic according to the precautionary principle - erring on the side of caution in the early stages of a novel pathogen when it comes to measures like border closures and public masking as well as prioritizing the safety of frontline healthcare workers.

According to the report's author, Mario Possamai, government and officials failed to abide by the precautionary principle, refusing to test contacts of confirmed positive cases - an approach countries like China and South Korea used to stem the progress of the pandemic, with many asymptomatic carriers spreading the disease - and having inadequate supplies of personal protective equipment. Earlier this summer and months after the onset of the pandemic, a nurse in the Canadian province of Ontario told Sputnik personal protective equipment in their hospital is scarce and kept for regulatory purposes.

The result, the report says, is that healthcare workers represented 20 percent of all COVID-19 infections, with the official data indicating 12 virus-related fatalities among frontline workers - unions say the real death toll is at least 16 - and that Canada's infection tally and death toll surpassed that of China, Hong Kong and Taiwan combined.

The report also notes that officials from various levels of government and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) froze frontline workers and unions out of PHAC's COVID-19 health care infection prevention and workplace safety guidance development, input that both parties provided during the H1N1 outbreak in 2008 and Ebola in 2013-2014.

Last month, Dr. Gro Harlem Brundtland, co-chair of the Global Preparedness Monitoring board and former WHO chief, similarly pointed to the lack of preparedness for this pandemic.

"There was not a lack of warning - it was not only us warning people and leaders last year, it has been warned again and again over the last 10 years since SARS, H1N1, MERS and then, of course, Ebola. And we should have been better prepared," she said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canadian Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam have faced plenty of criticism for failing to shut borders and introduce public masking guidance much earlier.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Canada is approaching 168,000 with at least 9,480 deaths reported, government data revealed on Monday. A combined 1,857 new cases in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba pushed Canada's tally to 168,013, according to data released by provincial health agencies. There are 16,432 active cases throughout the country, Canada's public health agency says.

At the end of September, Trudeau said that the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic is "already underway" in Canada and urged vigilance.