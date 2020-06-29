Canada Failing to Repatriate Islamic State Detainees in Syria - Rights Group

Canada is not taking the appropriate steps to repatriate 47 Canadian nationals detained for alleged links to the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group in northeast Syria, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Canada is not taking the appropriate steps to repatriate 47 Canadian nationals detained for alleged links to the Islamic State (banned in Russia) terror group in northeast Syria, Human Rights Watch said in a report on Monday.

"Canada is failing to take adequate steps to assist and repatriate dozens of Canadians unlawfully detained in dire conditions for alleged Islamic State links in northeast Syria," the report said. "Canada has not brought home any of the estimated 47 Canadians - eight men, 13 women and 26 children - detained for more than a year in overcrowded, filthy and life-threatening conditions."

Global Affairs Canada has said that the detainees are held in a remote and volatile region in Syria that is far too dangerous for Canadian officials to venture into.

However, Human Rights Watch questioned that explanation and cited Canada's repatriation efforts of nationals from around world amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, including 29 from Syria.

The organization said in the report that Canada is effectively withholding consular assistance to the detainees.

"If Canada can bring home tens of thousands of citizens from around the world in a matter of weeks, surely it can find a way to repatriate fewer than 50 others trapped in horrific conditions in northeast Syria," Human Rights Watch Senior Crisis and Conflict Researcher Letta Tayler said.

Human Rights Watch noted that other Western nations, including Australia, Germany and the United States, have repatriated Islamic State-linked detainees.

There are approximately 14,000 foreign Islamic State-linked prisoners from more than 60 countries, according to the report.