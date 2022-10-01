UrduPoint.com

Canada Favors Ukraine Accession To NATO But Seeks To Avoid International Conflict - Joly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Canada Favors Ukraine Accession to NATO But Seeks to Avoid International Conflict - Joly

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2022) Canada favors Ukraine's accession to NATO but wants to ensure that the proper steps have been undertaken to avoid an international conflict, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said.

"On the question of NATO and Ukraine, we have said many times in the past - we are in favor of the accession to NATO," Joly said during a discussion at the Atlantic Council on Friday.

However, Ottawa wants to be sure that "we do things" to avoid an international conflict, Joly also said.

"We want to make sure that we continue to work on the diplomatic side, on the economy side ad definitely on the military side," Joly added.

Earlier on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine was applying to join NATO via an expedited procedure.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Ukraine's bid to join NATO should be addressed at another time.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reiterated the alliance's  position on the right of each country to determine its own path and on NATO's "open door" policy, but emphasized that the alliance would concentrate its efforts on assisting Ukraine to defend itself.

