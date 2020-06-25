Canada Federal Police Drops Charges Against Chief Adam for May 10 Incident - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Charges against an indigenous chief who was beaten by members of Canada's Federal police force were dropped on Wednesday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement.

"Today, the Crown Prosecutions Office announced that charges against Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation will be withdrawn," the statement said.

The RCMP said that they could not provide further comment because the incident is part of an independent investigation conducted by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Adam later told reporters that while he does not see a need for further disciplinary action against the RCMP officers, the incident serves as reminder for the need to combat systemic racism in Canada and called for the establishment of indigenous law enforcement agencies.

The RCMP has faced a growing backlash about the conduct of its officers after a video of the March 10 arrest of Adam was released to the public.

The video shows RCMP officers striking and putting the chief in a chokehold following a traffic stop for expired plates in Fort McMurray, Alberta. The video also shows an agitated Adam repeatedly insulting the officers, accusing the federal police force of harassing him and taking off his jacket appearing to ready himself for a physical confrontation with them.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the tape was difficult to watch and he has serious questions about the events of March 10.