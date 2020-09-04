UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Federal Police Say Cannot Confirm Investigation Into Infiltration Of Tax Agency

Muhammad Irfan 55 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:26 PM

Canada Federal Police Say Cannot Confirm Investigation Into Infiltration of Tax Agency

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) cannot confirm whether an investigation has been launched into the alleged infiltration of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) by organized crime, a RCMP spokesperson said in statement to Sputnik on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) cannot confirm whether an investigation has been launched into the alleged infiltration of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) by organized crime, a RCMP spokesperson said in statement to Sputnik on Friday.

On Tuesday, the independent media outlet Blacklock's Reporter reported citing CRA internal documents that the agency has been infiltrated by members of Canadian biker gangs.

"Generally, only in the event that an investigation results in the laying of criminal charges, would the RCMP confirm its investigation, the nature of any charges laid and the identity of the individual(s) involved," RCMP Cpl.

Caroline Duval said.

The CRA told Sputnik that they would comment on the issue at a later date.

According to the report, CRA was breached multiple times and in one instance an agency employee involved in a romantic relationship with a biker gang member who used her authority pass to give the criminal syndicate personal information about their debtors and their lawyers.

In another case, a CRA employee with biker gang ties obtained and shared personal information about law enforcement officers and their families with a criminal organization, according to the report.

Related Topics

Police Canada Lawyers Criminals Media Event Employment

Recent Stories

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

1 hour ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

2 hours ago

DR Congo convicts 21 soldiers and police of rape

3 minutes ago

Balochistan assets could develop through private p ..

3 minutes ago

Shooting in Canadian Province of Ontario Leaves 5 ..

3 minutes ago

WHO Calls For Urgent Global Action on Non-Communic ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.