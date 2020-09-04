Canada Federal Police Say Cannot Confirm Investigation Into Infiltration of Tax Agency

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) cannot confirm whether an investigation has been launched into the alleged infiltration of the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) by organized crime, a RCMP spokesperson said in statement to Sputnik on Friday

On Tuesday, the independent media outlet Blacklock's Reporter reported citing CRA internal documents that the agency has been infiltrated by members of Canadian biker gangs.

"Generally, only in the event that an investigation results in the laying of criminal charges, would the RCMP confirm its investigation, the nature of any charges laid and the identity of the individual(s) involved," RCMP Cpl.

Caroline Duval said.

The CRA told Sputnik that they would comment on the issue at a later date.

According to the report, CRA was breached multiple times and in one instance an agency employee involved in a romantic relationship with a biker gang member who used her authority pass to give the criminal syndicate personal information about their debtors and their lawyers.

In another case, a CRA employee with biker gang ties obtained and shared personal information about law enforcement officers and their families with a criminal organization, according to the report.