Canada Federal Police Weighed Charging Trudeau With Fraud Over Aga Khan Scandal - Reports

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Canada's Federal police considered charging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with fraud following a scandalous trip to a private island funded by the Aga Khan, a report from The Globe and Mail revealed on Monday.

Documents obtained through an access to information request by the outlet revealed that the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) believed there was "reasonable grounds" proceed with charges against Trudeau but doing would have been against the public interest because of ambiguity around rules for accepting gifts.

Trudeau also received gifts from the Ismaili spiritual leader, whose organization includes a lobbying group registered with the Canadian government, the report said.

It is unclear whether Trudeau can be prosecuted under section 121(1)(c) of the Criminal Code, since the section has a provision which allows officials to accept benefits from individuals with government dealings, provided the official has the written consent of the head of their branch of government, the report quoted a briefing note by RCMP Corporal Michael Kiperchuk to his superiors.

The Canadian prime minister's trip, the details of which were initially concealed from the public, triggered the first of three ethics investigation of Trudeau. The prime minister was eventually found in violation of conflict-of-interest rules by the country's Ethics Commissioner.