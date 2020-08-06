UrduPoint.com
Canada Finance Minister Hosting Call With US, UK Counterparts On COVID-19 Impact

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 03:20 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in a statement that he was hosting a call with counterparts from Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States to discuss the economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Currently, hosting a call with my counterparts from [Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States] to discuss the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to see how we can work together to ensure a successful recovery," Morneau said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Canada's finance minister provided no further details about the call.

The measures instituted to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus have had a crippling impact on the Canadian economy, with the country's statistics agency projecting a 12 percent contraction in the second quarter.

