Canada Finds Stronger Link Between Blood Clots, AstraZeneca Shot, Still Endorses Full Use

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A Canadian safety review of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine concluded that blood clotting events are possibly linked to it, the country's Chief Medical Adviser Supriya Sharma said on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) A Canadian safety review of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine concluded that blood clotting events are possibly linked to it, the country's Chief Medical Adviser Supriya Sharma said on Wednesday.

"After completing the safety review, we've concluded that these very rare events are possibly linked to the use of the vaccine," Sharma told reporters.

As a result of the review, Canadian health officials are now introducing a warning section indicating the "stronger link" between the blood clotting events and the AstraZeneca vaccine on the safety label and are encouraging those who have a history of the unusual thrombosis with a low platelet count to consult with their doctor if considering being vaccinated, Sharma said

In addition, Sharma said those individuals who experience such adverse side effects should receive a second vaccine dose from a different manufacturer.

Health Canada is also issuing guidance to health care providers concerning the warning signs of the vaccine's potentially deadly side effect, but still endorses the use of the vaccine.

Health Canada had temporarily paused inoculation Canadians under the age of 55 with the AstraZeneca vaccine following a recommendation from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunizations (NACI).