UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada, Ford Investing $1.3Bln To Build Electric Vehicles - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

Canada, Ford Investing $1.3Bln to Build Electric Vehicles - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Canadian Federal government along with the province of Ontario and Ford Canada are investing up to $1.36 billion to retool existing facilities for zero-emissions vehicle manufacturing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

"The Government of Canada, in partnership with the Government of Ontario and Ford Canada is investing C$1.8 billion [$1.36 billion USD] to transition Ford's Oakville assembly plant to making zero-emission electric vehicles," Trudeau said.

The federal and provincial governments will each invest $223.42 million in the project with Ford Canada contributing the rest.

The announcement follows a deal between Ford and its unionized employees for investment in new electric vehicle lines last month and is part of Trudeau's pandemic recovery plan.

Electric vehicle production at the Oakville and Windsor plants is expected to commence in 2024, with the first vehicles rolling off the line in 2025, according to Unifor National President Jerry Dias.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Canada Vehicles Vehicle Windsor Ontario Justin Trudeau Government Ford Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

8 minutes ago

Advisor on Tourism visits different stations of Or ..

36 minutes ago

US Imposes Sanctions on 18 Iranian Banks - Treasur ..

37 minutes ago

Kenin to face teenager Swiatek in Roland Garros fi ..

37 minutes ago

Eating bananas, avocados daily may prevent heart d ..

37 minutes ago

Dubai to host opening leg of HERO World Series 202 ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.