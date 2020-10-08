Canada, Ford Investing $1.3Bln to Build Electric Vehicles - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The Canadian Federal government along with the province of Ontario and Ford Canada are investing up to $1.36 billion to retool existing facilities for zero-emissions vehicle manufacturing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Thursday.

"The Government of Canada, in partnership with the Government of Ontario and Ford Canada is investing C$1.8 billion [$1.36 billion USD] to transition Ford's Oakville assembly plant to making zero-emission electric vehicles," Trudeau said.

The federal and provincial governments will each invest $223.42 million in the project with Ford Canada contributing the rest.

The announcement follows a deal between Ford and its unionized employees for investment in new electric vehicle lines last month and is part of Trudeau's pandemic recovery plan.

Electric vehicle production at the Oakville and Windsor plants is expected to commence in 2024, with the first vehicles rolling off the line in 2025, according to Unifor National President Jerry Dias.