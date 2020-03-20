UrduPoint.com
Canada Foreign Minister Champagne Self-Isolates Awaiting COVID-19 Test Results - Statement

Canada Foreign Minister Champagne Self-Isolates Awaiting COVID-19 Test Results - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement on Thursday that he has self-isolated while awaiting test results for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

"Like many Canadians, I have been tested for COVID-19 out of an abundance of caution as I began experiencing new flu-like symptom less than 14 days after returning from abroad," Champagne said via Twitter. "I am currently self-isolating at home while I await my results very shortly."

Champagne also said that he will continue to fulfill his duties from home while awaiting the results of the test.

Champagne is the second high-ranking Canadian official to be quarantined after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to self-isolate after his wife tested positive for the virus.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Canada's medical official Dr. Theresa Tam said that number of confirmed cases of infection in the country increased to 772 and the death toll to nine.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 222,000 cases of COVID-19 infections worldwide have been confirmed, including over 9,000 fatalities and more than 84,000 recoveries.

