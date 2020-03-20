UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Foreign Minister Champagne Tests Negative For COVID-19 - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:59 PM

Canada Foreign Minister Champagne Tests Negative for COVID-19 - Statement

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in a statement on Friday said that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after exhibiting flu-like symptoms following an overseas trip

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in a statement on Friday said that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after exhibiting flu-like symptoms following an overseas trip.

"My COVID-19 test results came back negative. Thanks to all those who work tirelessly to keep us safe. My priority continues to be to help Canadians abroad," Champagne said via Twitter.

Champagne was the second high-ranking Canadian official to have to self-isolate after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to adopt the same measure after his wife tested positive for the virus.

The latest government data indicates 846 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Canadian health officials are stressing, that the window to contain the spread of the disease in the country is rapidly closing.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 247,000 cases of COVID-19 infections have been confirmed globally, while the number of fatalities has now eclipsed 10,000. More than 86,000 have recovered.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Twitter Wife Same Justin Trudeau All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China acknowledges Pakistan's support, says will n ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Farnborough International Airshow Canceled Du ..

2 minutes ago

Governor visits Shaheed Lt Agha Muqaddas's residen ..

2 minutes ago

Govt Rest Houses at tourist spots handed over to H ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry demand ..

5 minutes ago

Burewala cylinder blast; three injured died

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.