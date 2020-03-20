Canada Foreign Minister Champagne Tests Negative for COVID-19 - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in a statement on Friday said that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after exhibiting flu-like symptoms following an overseas trip

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in a statement on Friday said that he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after exhibiting flu-like symptoms following an overseas trip.

"My COVID-19 test results came back negative. Thanks to all those who work tirelessly to keep us safe. My priority continues to be to help Canadians abroad," Champagne said via Twitter.

Champagne was the second high-ranking Canadian official to have to self-isolate after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had to adopt the same measure after his wife tested positive for the virus.

The latest government data indicates 846 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Canadian health officials are stressing, that the window to contain the spread of the disease in the country is rapidly closing.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 247,000 cases of COVID-19 infections have been confirmed globally, while the number of fatalities has now eclipsed 10,000. More than 86,000 have recovered.