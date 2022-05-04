Canada Foreign Minister Joly to Host Swedish Counterpart May 4-6 - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly will host her Swedish counterpart Ann Linde later this week, Global Affairs announced on Tuesday.

"Melanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that she will host the visit of Sweden's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ann Linde, from May 4 to 6, 2022," Global Affairs said in a statement.

The two top diplomats are expected to discuss Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine and the accidental downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, among other topics, the statement added.

It is unclear whether Sweden's stated intention to join NATO will be a topic of discussion during the meeting.