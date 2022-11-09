UrduPoint.com

Canada Foreign Minister Says China 'Increasingly Disruptive' Global Power

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 10:56 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Wednesday characterized China as an "increasingly disruptive" global power and accused Beijing of engaging in human rights abuses and unilateral actions in the region.

"China is an increasingly disruptive global power," Joly said, adding that Beijing seeks to reshape the global environment.

Joly noted that Canada will continue to express concerns over alleged human rights violations in China and will also continue to oppose unilateral actions that threaten the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

"We will deepen our economic ties with Taiwan. We will continue to stand up for freedom of speech and freedom of the press in Hong Kong," Joly said.

However, Canada will cooperate with China on issues like global health, nuclear non-proliferation, climate change and biodiversity, she said.

"At all times, we will continue to have frank, open and respectful dialogue," Joly added.

