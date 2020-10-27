UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Foreign Minister Says Turkey's Denunciation Of France 'Totally Unacceptable'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 04:10 AM

Canada Foreign Minister Says Turkey's Denunciation of France 'Totally Unacceptable'

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Turkey's condemnation of France and its president, Emmanuel Macron, are intolerable and Ottawa stands with its G7 ally.

Macron has called for building and institutionalizing what he has described as "enlightened islam" in France in the wake of a brutal murder of a history teacher who showed caricatures of the Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students. Macron announced new legislation to prioritize republican values and establish oversight of funding for French mosques. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has responded to the initiative by slamming Macron and other top French officials.

"We stand in solidarity with our French friends. Turkey's recent comments about France are totally unacceptable.

We must return to respectful diplomatic exchanges. We will always stand together to defend freedom of expression with respect," Champagne said via Twitter on Monday.

Champagne's statement echoes the statements of European leaders such as German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

On October 16, an 18-year-old French teenager of Chechen descent beheaded a schoolteacher who showed cartoons depicting Islamic Prophet Muhammad during a lesson on freedom of expression. The French government declared the incident to be a terrorist attack.

Erdogan has said on multiple occasions that Macron should seek treatment for mental issues, prompting France to recall its ambassador from Turkey for consultations.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Condemnation Turkey Twitter France German Ottawa Tayyip Erdogan October From Government Top

Recent Stories

SDPW completes 4 markets in the Central Region at ..

2 hours ago

AED17.5 bn in credit facilities to non-residents i ..

3 hours ago

US reports 63,195 new cases of coronavirus, 380 de ..

3 hours ago

FAB reports AE7.3 bn in net profit for first nine ..

4 hours ago

DFM Company posts net profit of AED120.1 million i ..

5 hours ago

World Government Summit, UN share visions for pros ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.