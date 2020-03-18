Canada, France, Iran, S. Korea, Spain Join 'Solidarity' Trial on COVID-19 Treatment - WHO

Argentina, Bahrain, Canada, France, Iran, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand have joined the World Health Organization's international 'Solidarity' trial for comparing untested COVID-19 treatments and finding the most efficient ones, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Argentina, Bahrain, Canada, France, Iran, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand have joined the World Health Organization's international 'Solidarity' trial for comparing untested COVID-19 treatments and finding the most efficient ones, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"WHO & partners are organizing a study in many countries in which some of these untested treatments are compared with each other. This large, international study is designed to generate the robust data we need, to show which treatments are the most effective.

We have called this study the Solidarity trial. The SOLIDARITY trial provides simplified procedures to enable even hospitals that have been overloaded to participate. Many countries have already confirmed that they will join the SOLIDARITY trial - Argentina, Bahrain, Canada, France, Iran, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand - and I trust many more will join," Tedros said at a briefing, as quoted on the WHO Twitter.