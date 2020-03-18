UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada, France, Iran, S. Korea, Spain Join 'Solidarity' Trial On COVID-19 Treatment - WHO

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 10:17 PM

Canada, France, Iran, S. Korea, Spain Join 'Solidarity' Trial on COVID-19 Treatment - WHO

Argentina, Bahrain, Canada, France, Iran, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand have joined the World Health Organization's international 'Solidarity' trial for comparing untested COVID-19 treatments and finding the most efficient ones, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Argentina, Bahrain, Canada, France, Iran, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand have joined the World Health Organization's international 'Solidarity' trial for comparing untested COVID-19 treatments and finding the most efficient ones, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.

"WHO & partners are organizing a study in many countries in which some of these untested treatments are compared with each other. This large, international study is designed to generate the robust data we need, to show which treatments are the most effective.

We have called this study the Solidarity trial. The SOLIDARITY trial provides simplified procedures to enable even hospitals that have been overloaded to participate. Many countries have already confirmed that they will join the SOLIDARITY trial - Argentina, Bahrain, Canada, France, Iran, Norway, South Africa, Spain, Switzerland and Thailand - and I trust many more will join," Tedros said at a briefing, as quoted on the WHO Twitter.

Related Topics

World Thailand Iran Canada Twitter France Norway Argentina Spain Bahrain South Africa Switzerland

Recent Stories

Command Control Centre confirms 247 coronavirus ca ..

3 minutes ago

US to Send 2 Military Hospital Ships to Help Fight ..

3 minutes ago

No stoppage of trade between Pakistan, China under ..

3 minutes ago

Up to 25Mln People May Lose Jobs Due to Crisis Tri ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs strict action against hoard ..

8 minutes ago

Illegal constructions, encroachments removed from ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.