Canada, Germany Sign Joint Declaration on Establishing Hydrogen Alliance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Canada's Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson and his German counterpart Robert Habeck signed a joint declaration of intent on establishing a Hydrogen Alliance.

"We're witnessing the signature of the joint declaration of intent between the Government of Canada and the government of the Federal Republic of Germany on establishing a Canada-Germany Hydrogen Alliance," Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings, the event speaker, said on Tuesday.

The signing of the joint declaration was also attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.