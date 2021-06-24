Canada Goose announces it will go fur free

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:56 PM

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :High-end clothing brand Canada Goose on Thursday announced it would end the use of fur in all its products, following years of campaigning by animal rights groups over the company's reliance on coyote traps.

The company said in a statement it would stop buying fur from suppliers by the end of the year and cease manufacturing no later than the end of 2022.

"Our focus has always been on making products that deliver exceptional quality, protection from the elements, and perform the way consumers need them to. This decision transforms how we will continue to do just that," said Dani Reiss, the company's president and CEO.

The move was hailed by campaigners who have for years highlighted the company's use of fur from coyotes who suffered in leg-hold traps.

PETA, which became a shareholder when Canada Goose became public in order to influence policy, said it "applauds the company for making this compassionate decision that reflects the ethics of the vast majority of people.

" The animal rights group added that it was pausing its campaign against the company -- which has involved protests, social media pressure and recruiting celebrities including Pamela Anderson -- while it worked behind the scenes to end the use of down feathers.

"Thank you to everyone who fought so hard for this huge victory for the animals!" added Animal Justice in a tweet.

Founded in 1957, Canada Goose caters to the luxury market with its men's jackets priced from $750, said its decision to drop fur was part of a wider pivot towards sustainable products.

Its new Standard Parka generates 30 percent less carbon and needs 65 percent less water during production compared with a previous model, it said.

