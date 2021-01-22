UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Governor General Resigns Ahead Of Report Release Noting Harassment At Rideau Hall

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:50 AM

Canada Governor General Resigns Ahead of Report Release Noting Harassment at Rideau Hall

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Queen's representative in Canada, Governor General Julie Payette, issued a statement announcing her resignation ahead of the release of a report that details a toxic work culture at Rideau Hall.

Earlier on Thursday, multiple Canadian outlets reported that the Privy Council Office is expected to deliver a "scathing" report concerning the allegations made earlier this summer of widespread harassment of Rideau Hall employees, including by Payette and her secretary.

"It is with sureness and humility, but also with pride over what was accomplished during my tenure as Governor General and in my service to the country for the past 28 years, that I have submitted my resignation," the former astronaut said on Thursday.

Payette said that she has informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of her decision.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Canada Justin Trudeau

Recent Stories

Significant drop in temperatures expected over com ..

2 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum attracts 63,000-plus vi ..

3 hours ago

AED19.7 bn in credit facilities to non-resident cl ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance collaborates with Masdar t ..

3 hours ago

IRENA members endorse launch of Global High-Level ..

5 hours ago

UAQ Executive Council amends COVID-19 countermeasu ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.