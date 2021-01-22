Canada Governor General Resigns Ahead of Report Release Noting Harassment at Rideau Hall

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Queen's representative in Canada, Governor General Julie Payette, issued a statement announcing her resignation ahead of the release of a report that details a toxic work culture at Rideau Hall.

Earlier on Thursday, multiple Canadian outlets reported that the Privy Council Office is expected to deliver a "scathing" report concerning the allegations made earlier this summer of widespread harassment of Rideau Hall employees, including by Payette and her secretary.

"It is with sureness and humility, but also with pride over what was accomplished during my tenure as Governor General and in my service to the country for the past 28 years, that I have submitted my resignation," the former astronaut said on Thursday.

Payette said that she has informed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of her decision.