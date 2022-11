Canada Grants Additional C$500Mln ($375Mln) in Military Assistance to Ukraine - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Canada will provide an additional C$500 million ($375.82 million) in military assistance to Ukraine, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday.

"Today, at the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia, the Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced that Canada will provide $500 million in additional military assistance for Ukraine, to assist the Armed Forces of Ukraine in defending their country against Russia's brutal and unjustifiable invasion," Trudeau's office said in a press release.