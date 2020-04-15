Canada growth falls 9% in March: official

Canada's GDP plunged 9 percent in March due to travel restrictions and temporary business closures to fight the coronavirus pandemic, dragging down first quarter growth to -2.6 percent, Statistics Canada said Wednesday

The estimates marked the biggest one-month GDP drop on record (since 1961), but beat analyst forecasts as low as -11.7 percent for the quarter.

On Tuesday, the IMF predicted Canada's economy would plunge -6.2 percent this year, before rebounding 4.2 percent in 2021.