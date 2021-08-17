Canada Has No Plans to Recognize Taliban as 'Government of Afghanistan' - Trudeau

Canada is not considering recognizing the Taliban (banned in Russia) as the legitimate government of Afghanistan after the terror group reclaimed control of the war-torn country on Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday

"Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan," Trudeau said during an election campaign event in Markham, Ontario, and noted that the Taliban remains a recognized terrorist group under Canadian law.

Trudeau's statement follows a wave of criticism elicited by Foreign Minister Marc Garneau's failure to rule out recognition of Taliban-led government.