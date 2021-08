Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban government in Afghanistan: Trudeau

Canada does not intend to recognize a Taliban government in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, adding that Ottawa continues to view the militants as a terrorist organization

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Canada does not intend to recognize a Taliban government in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, adding that Ottawa continues to view the militants as a terrorist organization.

"Canada has no plans to recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan," Trudeau said.