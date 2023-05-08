UrduPoint.com

Canada Has Trained Over 36,000 Ukrainian Soldiers, Will Continue To Do So - Anand

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Canada has trained over 36,000 Ukrainian troops and will continue to do so, Minister of National Defense Anita Anand said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) Canada has trained over 36,000 Ukrainian troops and will continue to do so, Minister of National Defense Anita Anand said on Monday.

"The Canadian Armed Forces have trained over 36,000 Ukrainian personnel through Operation UNIFIER and we will keep going together with partners like Poland," Anand said during a joint press conference with her Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, in Ottawa.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the Royal Canadian Air Force in cooperation with Poland has transported over 8 million Pounds of military assistance, Anand added, noting that aid deliveries will continue.

Anand thanked Blaszczak for Poland's "leadership" in supporting Ukraine, and its contributions to NATO.

Canada is a leading supporter of Ukraine, having provided over C$5 billion ($3.7 billion) in military, financial and humanitarian assistance to the country since the onset of Russia's special operation.

