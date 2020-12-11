UrduPoint.com
Canada Health Agency Projects Up to 134,931 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,811 Deaths by Christmas

Canadian health officials project up to 134,931 additional novel coronavirus cases and more than 1,811 coronavirus-related deaths by Christmas, an updated epidemiology and modelling report revealed on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) Canadian health officials project up to 134,931 additional novel coronavirus cases and more than 1,811 coronavirus-related deaths by Christmas, an updated epidemiology and modelling report revealed on Friday.

The number of Canadians who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus will range between 531,000 and 577,000, while the number of deaths is expected to fall in the 14,410 to 14,920 range by December 25, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

The agency projects that if current trends hold, Canada could see the daily case count rise to 10,000 up from an average of 6,500 this week.

As of Friday, the agency has reported more than 444,000 coronavirus cases and more than 13,100 coronavirus-related fatalities.

