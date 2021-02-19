UrduPoint.com
Canada Health Agency Projects Up To 41,350 New COVID-19 Cases, 920 Deaths In Next 10 Days

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 08:43 PM

Canada Health Agency Projects Up to 41,350 New COVID-19 Cases, 920 Deaths in Next 10 Days

Canadian health officials project up to 41,353 additional COVID-19 cases and more than 922 coronavirus-related deaths in the next ten days, an updated epidemiology and modeling report revealed on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Canadian health officials project up to 41,353 additional COVID-19 cases and more than 922 coronavirus-related deaths in the next ten days, an updated epidemiology and modeling report revealed on Friday.

The number of Canadians who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus will range between 841,650 to 878,850, while the number of deaths is expected to fall in the 21,510 to 22,420 range by February 28, the Public Health Agency of Canada said.

Canadian health officials report a steady decline in daily new case averages, with an average of 3,000 new infections during the last seven days, down from a high of 8,500 cases on average in mid-January.

As of Friday, the agency has reported more than 837,500 coronavirus cases and more than 21,500 coronavirus-related fatalities.

