Canada Health Authority Approves Pfizer's Anti-Covid Pill

Published January 17, 2022

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Canada's health authority said Monday it has approved Pfizer's anti-Covid pill, Paxlovid, for adults at high risk of progressing to serious disease.

The oral treatment was approved after an "expedited review," Health Canada said in a statement on its website, adding that it would continue to monitor its safety and effectiveness.

"No drug, including PAXLOVID TM, is a substitute for vaccination," the statement added.

More Stories From World

