Canada Health Chief Calls 3,600 COVID-19 Variants Detected 'Tip of Iceberg'

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The number of COVID-19 variant cases in Canada is likely much higher than what has been detected by public health officials, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said on Tuesday.

Canada has recorded over 3,600 variant cases as of Tuesday, with 90 percent of those being attributed to the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, according to Tam, who noted that these are the cases that have been identified through genome sequencing.

"There are, in fact, many more cases where we suspect that they are cases of variant of concern because they contain these mutations," Tam told reporters. "The 3,600 is kind of a tip of the iceberg."f

Tam elaborated that there are many more mutations "underneath" what provincial health authorities are screening for.

Tam added that Canada is in a precarious position amid fears of a third wave, with the province of Ontario seeing a growing caseload. More than half of all new cases in Ontario - 53 percent - are attributed to new variants, according to the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

Commenting on the situation in Ontario, Tam said that the province stands at an inflection point and urged local health authorities get the situation under control, while that opportunity exists.

As of Tuesday, Canadian health officials have logged over 915,000 coronavirus cases and at least 22,500 virus-related deaths.

