UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Health Regulator Approves First COVID-19 Self-Test Kit

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 07:52 PM

Canada Health Regulator Approves First COVID-19 Self-Test Kit

Canada's health regulator has approved the country's first COVID-19 self-test kit, manufacturer Lucira Health said on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) Canada's health regulator has approved the country's first COVID-19 self-test kit, manufacturer Lucira Health said on Monday.

"The... CHECK IT COVID-19 test kit is the first self-test authorized by Health Canada for individuals with or without symptoms.

It delivers PCR quality molecular accuracy in 30 minutes or less at home and is expected to be available online for Canadians to order by June 2021," Lucira Health said in a statement.

The test works by analyzing a self-collected nasal swab within approximately 30 minutes, the company said, adding that it will be available to consumers for purchase without prescription.

The test kit will retail for $60.36, Lucira Health said.

Th kit is the first self-administered COVID-19 test kit approved for use in the United States by the food and Drug Administration (FDA), having received emergency use authorization in November.

Related Topics

Canada Company United States June November

Recent Stories

Japan to open tourism promotion office in Dubai

12 minutes ago

South Punjab secretariat, a milestone marked on wa ..

12 seconds ago

Lebanon urges Saudi Arabia to lift fresh produce b ..

13 seconds ago

US to Provide Food to Over 30Mln Children From Low ..

14 seconds ago

Suez Canal Authority Denies Ever Given Crew Banned ..

16 seconds ago

Dr Qibla seeks Ulema's assistance to enforce COVID ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.