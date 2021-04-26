Canada Health Regulator Approves First COVID-19 Self-Test Kit

Canada's health regulator has approved the country's first COVID-19 self-test kit, manufacturer Lucira Health said on Monday

"The... CHECK IT COVID-19 test kit is the first self-test authorized by Health Canada for individuals with or without symptoms.

It delivers PCR quality molecular accuracy in 30 minutes or less at home and is expected to be available online for Canadians to order by June 2021," Lucira Health said in a statement.

The test works by analyzing a self-collected nasal swab within approximately 30 minutes, the company said, adding that it will be available to consumers for purchase without prescription.

The test kit will retail for $60.36, Lucira Health said.

Th kit is the first self-administered COVID-19 test kit approved for use in the United States by the food and Drug Administration (FDA), having received emergency use authorization in November.