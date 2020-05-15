Canada, Hereditary Chief Sign Memorandum of Understand Affirming Indigenous Land Rights

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The governments of Canada and British Columbia and hereditary chiefs signed a memorandum of understanding reaffirming the rights and title Wet'suwet'en Nation throughout their ancestral lands.

"Canada and [British Columbia] recognize Wet'suwet'en Aboriginal rights and title throughout the Yintah [ancestral territory]," is one of the terms that comes into effect immediately, according to the document signed on Thursday.

As per the agreement Canada and British Columbia agree to recognize Wet'suwet'en rights and title held by the nation in accordance with the Wet'suwet'en traditional system of governance and have agreed to absorb the costs associated with further negotiations.

The province of British Columbia reaffirmed their commitment to adopt the Article 10 of the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) stipulates that Indigenous peoples shall not be forcibly removed from their lands or territories.

The memorandum also charts a course for further negotiations in the next three months, in which the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs - a title passed down from generation to generation - and their provincial and Federal counterparts will outline areas of jurisdiction, including both land claims and services.

The rendezvous came amid protests from elected band chiefs - who hereditary chiefs say are responsible for only certain villages and are part of a system imposed upon Indigenous peoples by European settlers - who said that they were not duly consulted and called for the resignation of the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, Carolyn Bennett.

The memorandum follows long-standing disputes between Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs and supporters and TC Energy - formerly TransCanada - about access to the Coastal GasLink (CGL) natural gas pipeline, a 420-mile pipeline that was supposed to carry liquefied natural gas (LNG) across northern British Columbia through indigenous lands.

While indigenous and environmental activists long opposed and disrupted the construction of the pipeline, things came to a head after Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) strategy session notes revealed that the law enforcement agency was prepared to use "lethal overwatch" - police code for dispatching snipers to break up the protest - and the subsequent raid on the blockade site on traditional Wet'suwet'en territory.

Wet'suwet'en Nation Hereditary Chief Na'Moks (John Risdale) of the Tsayu (Beaver) Clan, a party to the memorandum, in two separate interviews told Sputnik that Canadian authorities' willingness to use lethal force against Indigenous activists represents a failure of the Trudeau government's reconciliation policy and that the government and police broke federal and international laws by carrying out the raids on the blockade site.

The perceived government heavy-handedness sparked weeks national protest and blockades culminating in the prolonged blockade of Canada's busiest railway corridor between Toronto and Montreal.

The blockades, reportedly, resulted in extensive damages to the Canadian economy. The Canadian National (CN) Railway, among the hardest hit by the blockades, filed a $192.22-million lawsuit against protesters in federal court in April.

Within the next twelve months, the two sides must agree on the details of how to conjoin indigenous and federal titles and the agreement must receive Canadian constitutional protection.