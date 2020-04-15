UrduPoint.com
Canada Hits 27,557 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 954 Deaths - Health Agency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:34 PM

The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 27,557 while the virus-related death toll rose to 954, Public Health Agency data revealed on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The number of Canadians confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 27,557 while the virus-related death toll rose to 954, Public Health Agency data revealed on Wednesday.

The Canadian authorities have said that long-term care facilities remain the biggest area of concern. Dozens of reported outbreaks in care homes across the country prompted Federal officials to issue guidelines for protecting care homes. Officials have warned that the disconcerting picture in these facilities could give rise to projected death rates.

The province of Quebec remains the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, as provincial authorities have confirmed 14,248 cases of the disease and 435 deaths.

According to projections from Canada's Public Health Agency, 11,000 to 22,000 deaths are expected over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, at an infection rate of 2.5 to 5 percent of the total population. Data also revealed that up to 31,850 confirmed cases of COVID-19 are expected by April 16.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, the number of people who have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide exceeds two million, of which more than 128,000 have succumbed to the deadly virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

