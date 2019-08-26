Canada Hopes Iran Foreign Minister at G7 Marks Start of Dialogue, De-Escalation - Trudeau

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) The arrival of Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the G7 summit in France hopefully marks the beginning of a dialogue with Iran that will ease tensions in the Persian Gulf region, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday.

On Sunday, Zarif arrived in the French resort city of Biarritz with an unexpected visit amid the G7 summit on the invitation of his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian. The Iranian foreign minister did not meet with any Canadian or US officials.

"[G7 had] a very robust conversation on Saturday night on the subject of Iran, where we agreed that not only do we need to ensure that Iran doesn't develop nuclear weapons, we need to see a de-escalation and more peace and security in the region and that should happen through engagement and dialogue with the Iranian government," Trudeau said when asked about talks with Zarif.

"That's why we were pleased to see the immediate next steps of dialogue begin with Iran the following day."

Trudeau said Canada does not have diplomatic relations with Tehran but is part of the discussions that are calling for peace and de-escalation in the region.

Zarif held talks with French, German and British officials, while President Donald Trump declined to see the Iranian envoy.