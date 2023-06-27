Canada Hopes to Resume Work With Russia on Arctic, But Will Be 'Very Difficult' - Trudeau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he certainly hopes to eventually resume cooperation with Russia in the Arctic but sees the prospect as very difficult.

Trudeau was addressing the issue of cooperation with Nordic countries in fighting climate change in the Arctic, and whether any work would be possible without the participation of Russia.

"Last February their (Russia's) decision to throw aside the rules-based order established to go directly in contravention of the UN Charter made that more difficult for us to cooperate.

.. I certainly hope we are going to be able to get to a point where we are able to work with Russia. But I think it's going to be very difficult," Trudeau said during a press-conference from Iceland.

The Prime Minister further added that even besides the Arctic, in the overall fight against climate changes, it would be very hard to resume cooperation with Russia so long as the special military operation in Ukraine is ongoing.

Trudeau made the comment at the Nordic Prime Ministers annual meeting in Iceland, held from June 25-26, which he is attending as a guest.