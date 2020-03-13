UrduPoint.com
Canada House Of Commons Passes USMCA Trade Agreement - Parliamentary Leader

Fri 13th March 2020

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement has passed the third reading in Canada's House of Commons, the leader of the government in the House of Commons Pablo Rodriguez told reporters on Friday.

"The free trade agreement bill... has been passed a third reading and it should be passed today also in the Senate," Rodriguez said.

The approval in the third reading was part of a motion that will keep the House of Commons adjourned until April 20 amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Canada and across the world.

Canada is the last of the three trade agreement signatories to ratify the trade agreement, which has already been approved by Mexico and the United States.

The USMCA came into being as a result of US President Trump demanding to re-negotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), a pact signed in 1993 that Trump repeatedly called a "disaster" for the United States.

