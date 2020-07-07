Canada, Hungary Co-Host Open Skies Treaty Debate on US Exit

Canada and Hungary, who manage the Open Skies Treaty, co-hosted a video conference on Tuesday to assess the impact of US pullout from the deal on its "operational functionality," the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said

In a press release distributed on behalf of Canadian and Hungarian delegations to the Vienna-based organization, OSCE said the online event was attended by 188 officials and experts from the 34 signatory states.

"During extensive discussions, which offered a broad range of views the Delegations assessed, inter alia, the overall impact on operational functionality of the Treaty, the impact on the allocation of observation quotas and on financial arrangements within the Treaty, and other potential effects on the Treaty," the release read.

The United States announced in May it would quit the deal in six months if Russia did not return to full compliance with the treaty, which allows participating countries to gather military intelligence during unarmed flights over one another's territory. Russia has denied US claims of breaching the pact.