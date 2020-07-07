UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada, Hungary Co-Host Open Skies Treaty Debate On US Exit

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 07:03 PM

Canada, Hungary Co-Host Open Skies Treaty Debate on US Exit

Canada and Hungary, who manage the Open Skies Treaty, co-hosted a video conference on Tuesday to assess the impact of US pullout from the deal on its "operational functionality," the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Canada and Hungary, who manage the Open Skies Treaty, co-hosted a video conference on Tuesday to assess the impact of US pullout from the deal on its "operational functionality," the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said.

In a press release distributed on behalf of Canadian and Hungarian delegations to the Vienna-based organization, OSCE said the online event was attended by 188 officials and experts from the 34 signatory states.

"During extensive discussions, which offered a broad range of views the Delegations assessed, inter alia, the overall impact on operational functionality of the Treaty, the impact on the allocation of observation quotas and on financial arrangements within the Treaty, and other potential effects on the Treaty," the release read.

The United States announced in May it would quit the deal in six months if Russia did not return to full compliance with the treaty, which allows participating countries to gather military intelligence during unarmed flights over one another's territory. Russia has denied US claims of breaching the pact.

Related Topics

Russia Europe Canada United States Hungary May Event From

Recent Stories

InfinixHot 9 play,more storage, more fun!

4 minutes ago

CBUAE publishes financial stability report

4 minutes ago

SEC approves ‘Esnad’ initiative submitted by S ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan condoles with Turkey over deaths in firew ..

15 minutes ago

PSL-V: Broadcasters seek action against PCB on ins ..

21 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat Condemns Armed Attack on S ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.