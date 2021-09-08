UrduPoint.com

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid By Ex-Nazi To Conduct Deportation Hearing In Private

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 12:41 AM

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing in Private

Canada's Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) has dismissed former Nazi Helmut Oberlander's bid to conduct the hearing in private, IRB spokesperson Anna Pape said on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Canada's Immigration and Refugee board (IRB) has dismissed former Nazi Helmut Oberlander's bid to conduct the hearing in private, IRB spokesperson Anna Pape said on Tuesday.

At the start of the proceedings, the defense put forward a motion to conduct the deportation proceedings against the former death squad member in private, barring members of the media and public from observing the proceedings.

"This is to confirm that Counsel's application to make private the proceedings in the matter of Mr. Oberlander has been dismissed. The earlier publication ban ordered today by [IRB] Member [Karen] Greenwood has been lifted," Pape said in a statement.

Related Topics

Hearing Canada Media From Refugee

Recent Stories

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

1 hour ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

5 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on ..

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Expects Crimea to Be on Agenda of Putin-Zelenskyy Mee ..

57 minutes ago
 UN in Touch With Guinea, Neighbors to Ensure Coord ..

UN in Touch With Guinea, Neighbors to Ensure Coordinated Response to Crisis - Sp ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.