Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing in Private

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Canada's Immigration and Refugee board (IRB) has dismissed former Nazi Helmut Oberlander's bid to conduct the hearing in private, IRB spokesperson Anna Pape said on Tuesday.

At the start of the proceedings, the defense put forward a motion to conduct the deportation proceedings against the former death squad member in private, barring members of the media and public from observing the proceedings.

"This is to confirm that Counsel's application to make private the proceedings in the matter of Mr. Oberlander has been dismissed. The earlier publication ban ordered today by [IRB] Member [Karen] Greenwood has been lifted," Pape said in a statement.