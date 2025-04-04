Canada Imposes 25 Per Cent Retaliatory Tariffs On Imports Of US Vehicles
Published April 04, 2025
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says Trump’s trade policy is pushing world toward an economic crisis and can prove dangerous for global economy
OTTAWA/WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2025) In react to US President Donald Trump’s announcement of additional tariffs on global imports, Canada has imposed a 25 per cent retaliatory tariffs on the imports of US vehicles.
Trump’s announcement of tariff on global imports drew strong reaction from around the world.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that Trump’s trade policy is pushing the world toward an economic crisis and could prove dangerous for the global economy.
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also expressed concern over the US actions, warning that such measures during a period of slow economic growth could harm the world, and the US should reconsider its decision.
The European Union has called the US tariffs “a blow to the global economy” and has started preparing countermeasures. France has also announced a strong response in coordination with its European allies.
In addition, China has demanded that the US immediately cancel the new tariffs, while Japan has labeled Trump’s decision as unfair.
