Canada Imposes Additional Sanctions On Belarusian Officials, Companies - Global Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Canada Imposes Additional Sanctions on Belarusian Officials, Companies - Global Affairs

The Canadian government has imposed additional sanctions on 22 Belarusian officials and 16 companies that are allegedly involved in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said on Tuesday

"Canada is therefore imposing sanctions on an additional 22 Belarusian officials, including those complicit in the stationing and transport of Russian military personnel and equipment involved in the invasion of Ukraine," GAC said in a press release.

Canada has also imposed sanctions on an additional 16 Belarusian companies involved in military manufacturing, technology, engineering, banking, and railway transportation, GAC added.

The announcement coincides with Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya's visit to Canada, according to the release.

