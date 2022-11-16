UrduPoint.com

Canada Imposes Iran Sanctions Over Alleged Provision Of UAVs To Russia - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Canada Imposes Iran Sanctions Over Alleged Provision of UAVs to Russia - Foreign Ministry

The Canadian government has imposed a new set of sanctions on six individuals and two entities in Iran over their alleged provision of drones to Russia and human rights abuses, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said on Wednesday

"Today's sanctions list six individuals and two entities.

These sanctions target senior officials, prominent regime supporters, and entities that have participated in gross and systematic human rights violations in Iran, including brutal crackdowns on protesters and in the regime's malign activities abroad," GAC said in a press release.

"The 2 listed entities are key to the regime's ongoing activities aimed at destabilizing international peace and security, including the sale of weapons and the provision of Iranian military personnel to train and assist Russian forces on the use of Iranian weapons," the press release added.

