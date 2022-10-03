UrduPoint.com

Canada Imposes New Sanctions On 25 People, 9 Entities In Iran - Global Affairs

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Canada introduced new sanctions on Iran on Monday following the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in custody of Iran's Morality Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Canada introduced new sanctions on Iran on Monday following the death of Mahsa Amini while she was in custody of Iran's Morality Police.

"These sanctions are in response to gross human rights violations that have been committed in Iran, including its systematic persecution of women and in particular, the egregious actions committed by Iran's so-called 'Morality Police,' which led to the death of Mahsa Amini while under their custody," Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said in a statement.

The new sanctions include 25 individuals, including senior Iranian officials, and nine entities that Joly said directly implemented repressive measures, violated human rights, and spread government propaganda.

Some of the sanctioned include: Mohammed-Hossein Bagheri, major general in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the chief of staff of the Armed Forces; Major General Hossein Salami, commander-in-chief of the IRGC; Esmail Qaani, commander of the IRGC's Quds Force; Seyyed Mohammed Saleh Hashemi Golpayegani, secretary of the Headquarters for the Office of Enjoining Right and Forbidding Evil; the IRGC's Cyber Defense Command; Evin Prison; the Morality Police; Mohammad Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, head of the Morality Police; and Esmail Khatib, minister of intelligence and security.

The sanctions prohibit dealings related to the individuals and entities, effectively freezing any assets they may hold in Canada. Individuals accused of gross and systematic violation of human rights are also barred from entering Canada.

On September 13, Amini, 22, was detained by Iran's morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to a detention center for an explanatory conversation. According to Iranian authorities, she had a heart attack there, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. On September 16, the young woman died.

Her death sparked protests, with some suggesting that law enforcement officers hit Amini in the head. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed condolences to Amini's family and ordered a special investigation into her death. Examination of the woman's body revealed no signs of violence, Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Saleh said.

