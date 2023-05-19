UrduPoint.com

Canada Imposes New Sanctions On 47 Russian Individuals, 26 Entities - Trudeau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 47 Russian Individuals, 26 Entities - Trudeau

Canada is imposing sanctions on 46 Russian individuals and 26 entities over their participation in "grave breaches" of international peace and security, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Canada is imposing sanctions on 46 Russian individuals and 26 entities over their participation in "grave breaches" of international peace and security, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"At the Summit (G7), the Prime Minister announced that Canada is imposing new sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations. Building on the Government of Canada's already extensive sanctions regime, this includes: sanctions on 17 individuals and 18 entities linked to Russian companies that provide military technology and know-how to Russia's armed forces, family members of listed persons, and members of the Kremlin elite; and sanctions on 30 individuals and 8 entities involved in Russia's ongoing human rights violations, including the transfer and custody of Ukrainian children in Russia," Trudeau said in a statement.

Amongst the sanctioned individuals, are the Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova, the Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov, the main shareholder of the Abrau-Durso group of companies Boris Titov and his son, and the Deputy Chair of Federation Council Defence Committee Vladimir Chizhov.

