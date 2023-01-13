UrduPoint.com

Canada Imposes New Sanctions On Haiti Elites To Combat Corruption - Global Affairs

January 13, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2023) Canada is imposing additional sanctions on members of Haitian elites in response to "significant corruption" in the Caribbean island nation, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Friday.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that Canada is imposing additional sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Haiti) Regulations in response to acts of significant corruption that are fueling the crisis in the country," the statement said.

The new additional sanctions target two members of Haitian elites - Charles Saint-Remy, a businessman and associate of former president Michel Martelly, and former member of parliament Arnel Belizaire, the statement explained.

"The sanctions impose a dealings prohibition on them, effectively freezing any assets they may hold in Canada. These individuals are inadmissible to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act," it said.

The Canadian government had reason to believe the two men were using their status as high-profile elites in Haiti to protect and enable the illegal activities of armed criminal gangs, including through drug trafficking and other acts of corruption, Global Affairs Canada said.

