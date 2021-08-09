Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 'Key Sectors' of Belarus Economy - Global Affairs

Canada is imposing new sanctions on sectors vital to the Belarusian economy aimed at minimizing Minsk's access to international markets, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Monday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Canada is imposing new sanctions on sectors vital to the Belarusian economy aimed at minimizing Minsk's access to international markets, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Monday.

"Marc Garneau, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced new sanctions under the Special Economic Measures Act in response to the ongoing, gross and systematic violations of human rights in Belarus.

These new measures impose restrictions on key sectors of the Belarusian economy and minimize Belarusian state actors' access to international finance," the statement read.