Canada Imposes New Sanctions on Myanmar Persons for Procuring Arms - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Canada is imposing sanctions on individuals and entities in Myanmar for procuring weapons to the military authorities in the country, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Friday.

"Canada is imposing targeted sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (Burma) Regulations against individuals and entities responsible for procuring and supplying arms and military equipment to the military regime in Myanmar, as well as the Commander of the Air Force," the statement said.

The Canadian authorities said they made the decision to impose additional sanctions in coordination with the US and UK governments.

"Canada stands in solidarity with the people of Myanmar. We cannot and will not remain silent while this regime continues its cruel disregard for human life," Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly said.

Jolly called on the international community to apply greater pressure on Myanmar's military to end lethal attacks on its own people.

The Myanmar military seized power last February, using a constitutional mechanism of transferring power in an emergency situation. The military arrested the key government officials after it accused them of rigging the general election, and later appointed a new administration.